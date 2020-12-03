Amotekun corps’ arrests suspected killers of the Ondo monarch

The Ondo state chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun, says it arrested some suspects involved in the killing of Israel Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon in Ose local government area of the state.

On Wednesday while briefing journalists at the Akure office of the security network, Adetunji Adeleye, commander of the state’s Amotekun corps disclosed this.

On the 26th of November, Adeusi was shot dead at Elegbeka, a few kilometers from Owo town on his way from a meeting of monarchs in Akure, the state capital.

According to Adeleye, the suspects were arrested by a combined team of security operatives that stormed Elegbaka forest after the incident.

He stated that three victims were rescued from their abductors in the forest during the search.

Daily Times reports that he further added that the corps launched “Operation Clean Up,” on Tuesday and has secured the arrest of over 15 criminal suspects in Akure and its environs.

“We combed the forest in Elegbeka and we are able to arrest some suspects and they are undergoing interrogation. We rescued three victims from the Elegbeka forest on the same night that the traditional ruler of Ifon was killed,” Adeleye said.

“On the recent kidnap in the state, our men, in collaboration with the conventional security agencies, local hunters, vigilantes and the OPC went into the forest and we were able to make some arrests and those arrested are undergoing various levels of interrogation

“In the past few weeks, Ondo State had witnessed increase in kidnappings, armed robbery and men of the Amotekun Corps went into action in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We observed a downward trend after banning motorcyclist (okada) at night so we had to change tactics. That was why we launched the Operation Clean Up, which is intense patrol across the nook and crannies of Akure and other parts of the state.

“We arrested about 15 suspects during the ‘Operation Clean Up’ that we commenced yesterday (Tuesday). Most of these criminals would be turned over to the conventional security agencies for prosecution where necessary.”

Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor, said the state is in a serious security crisis.

