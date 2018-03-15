Amosun salutes Ifo Monarch on leadership role

Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has commended the leadership role of the Olu of Ifoland, Oba Samuel Atanda Oladipupo, Aƴeronrwi 1, who only recently marked his 80th birthday and 13th Coronation Anniversary as the paramount ruler of the ever busy town of Ifo.

According to Amosun, the auspicious leadership style of the monarch could not be overemphasised, stating that Oba Oladipupo had demonstrated deep maturity and understanding of the rich Yoruba cultural heritage, and in the same vein, proving that he could carry everyone along at critical times, especially regarding sensitive matters. All these qualities, and more, he said, had ensured a peaceful reign thus far for the monarch.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, also rejoiced with the sons and daughters of the town for having a well-bred and trustworthy king such as Oba Oladipupo.

The Olu of Ifolanɗ on his part, thanked the governor for the goodwill message and charged the people of the kingdom to continue to live in peace and harmony.

Oba Oladipupo, who expressed appreciation to all the sons and daughters of the town, including those working and trading in the commercial town for their love, cooperation and support, noted that it was God alone, with the people’s cooperation and support that made it possible for him to enjoy relative peace since his ascension to the throne and even made it possible to celebrate his 80th birthday on earth.

He thanked God for his life, adding that the kingdom was blessed by God with prominent sons and daughters, whom had distinguished themselves in their respective fields, just as he urged the people to sustain the existing peace in Ifoland, saying that development could only be achieved in a peaceful atmosphere.

He urged government at all levels to site development projects that would provide employment for the people and also charged youths to shun actions that would scare investors and visitors from the town.

“I am full of joy today that God spared my life, because to be alive till today is nothing than the grace of God, which without doubt am enjoying. I, however pray that the grace continue to abide by me.

And I pray God spare the lives of all that come from far and near to celebrate with me. May the grace of God abide with all of them too and enable all of them enjoy the fruit of their labour and get back safely to their destinations,” Oɓa Oladipupo prayed.

The roll call of dignitaries at the event include the Olu of Ijoko, Onipapa of Papalanto; the Olumegbon of Lagos, Chief Fatai Olumegbon, Olu of Ibogun, Senator Otegbola, among others.