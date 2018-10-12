Amosun named TAMPAN Man of the Year

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has been named by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), as the TAMPAN Man of the Year.

Receiving the award during the 3rd National Convention of the association, held in Abeokuta on Thursday, the governor promised to do more for the state and theatre arts, adding that, “the reward of hard work is more work and this will spur me to do more.”

Amosun, who described Ogun State as the root of theatre arts in Nigeria, appreciated the association for bringing the convention “back home.”

The governor revealed that his government is to provide a 50-hectare film village as well as museums, in memory of great giants, including in late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and late Herbert Ogunde, amongst other indigenes of the state.

Thanking entertainment practitioners for being worthy partners in his government’s rebuilding mission, he urged them not to relent in their support for his government.

He pledged to deliver more on his electioneering campaign promises, even as the tenure of his government will soon expire.

Earlier in his address, the President of TAMPAN, Prince Dele Odule, said, “We have decided to honour him with this award, because he has changed the face of Ogun State and has proven to love the state and the theatre industry dearly.”