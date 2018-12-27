Amosun flags off senatorial campaign in Abeokuta, receives Alake’s blessing

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has flagged off his campaign for the Ogun Central senatorial seat, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Addressing a mammoth crowd, which included royal fathers, Igbo and Hausa community leaders as well as representatives of student unions, youth and women groups, he promised to give quality representation in the Senate, if elected. “Nobody can come and dictate to us in Ogun State and we must not allow them to come and take us captive”, he said. According to him, the people of the state are enlightened and well educated, and so know what is right for them. He promised to leverage on his wealth of experience, contacts and goodwill, for the betterment of the people of the district, adding that he would not abandon his constituency. The governor, who vigorously campaigned for the second term election of President Muhammadu Buhari, enjoined the people of the state to vote massively for the re-election of the president, to enable him finish the good works he started in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption and the economy. The state Chairman of the APC, Chief Derin Adebiyi, while presenting the party’s flag to the governor, enjoined the people to vote massively for him, assuring that he will not disappoint them. Amosun had earlier visited the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, in his palace, to pay homage to the traditional council, where he said “we are here to inform you that I will be running for the senate.” Responding, Gbadebo thanked and appreciated the governor for the developmental projects he embarked upon in the state. He noted that Amosun is well suited for the Senate, judging by his wealth of experience.