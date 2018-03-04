Amosun Congratulates Obasanjo at 81

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has congratulated former president Olusegun Obasanjo, as he celebrates his 81st birthday Monday, describing him as a quintessential leader.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, the governor said the retired general and statesman, as military head of state and civilian president, demonstrated an exceptional passion for the socio economic development of the country and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“His service to the nation can be summarised as that of total sacrifice and exceeding zeal to ensure that Nigeria is great. Even incarceration did not douse his vision”, he stated.

Amosun further described Obasanjo as a phenomenon, who was a gallant soldier, astute engineer and consistent statesman, adding that his sterling leadership qualities and administrative acumen, have been of great benefit to Nigeria, the international community and mankind in general.

“This international figure, distinguished Nigerian and illustrious son of Ogun State, is a shining star, whose enviable reputation has not been diminished by diverse challenges”, he said.

The governor prayed that God grants the former Nigerian leader good health, wisdom and knowledge, to re-energise him towards an accomplished global leadership.