Amnesty for Bandits: Femi Fani-Kayode blasts Sheikh Gumi

Sheikh Gumi, who recently called for amnesty for bandits after coup plotters were pardoned, has been slammed by Femi Fani-Kayode.

“I see no reason why we can’t accept their (bandits’) repentance and grant them amnesty,” Sheikh Gumi said. You may wonder why we grant them amnesty, but they expressly stated that they are willing to lay down their weapons and do not want to face legal action after repenting.

“If the nation may pardon coup plotters who committed treasonable offenses under military rule, bandits may also receive equal forgiveness under democratic rule, if not better.

“These people who have taken up arms in the bush are criminals. I’m curious as to who isn’t a suspect. Nigeria forgave those who killed coup plotters because it had forgiven those who plotted the coup. I see no reason why we can’t recognize the repentance of those who started civil wars in which millions of people died.

“Because that is the bottleneck, and the federal government is the only one who can give them that leverage. And, oddly enough, we discovered that they, too, are victims. They had been singled out for profiling. Too many of them were arrested and imprisoned simply because they resembled herders.”

FFK exploded on Twitter in response to Gumi’s comment comparing bandits to coup plotters:

“Why should robbers be pardoned if coup plotters are? Sheik Ahmad Gumi said this. Perhaps we should also grant posthumous pardons to Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin, King Leopard 11 of Belgium, Osama Bin Laden, Al Bagdadi, Abubakar Shekau, and every other mass murderer and genocidal psychopath in history!

He first urged terrorists to kill Christian soldiers, then said that the abduction of children from their schools by the same terrorists was a lesser evil, and now he claims this. Has Sheik Ahmad Gumi reached the end of his sanity? Is he in dire need of medical assistance?

Is he now the official spokesperson for the terrorists who are slaughtering, torturing, rapping, mutilating, and kidnapping our citizens around the country? I’m sure Gumi isn’t the same person he used to be. Something isn’t right about him. He is veiled in mystery and deception.

Please inform him that we’ve had it with his inane, puerile, infantile, disrespectful, uncharitable, wicked, dangerous, and self-serving contributions and remarks. Gumi does not push the nation into war and fratricidal butchery with his reckless provocations and deeply cruel, callous, tragic, and degrading commentary.

The terrorists he defends are living embodiments of pure and unadulterated evil, and each and every one of them needs to be killed or brought to justice for their crimes against humanity in a court of law.

Stop praising bloodthirsty and bloodlusting psychopaths and killers, Gumi. Anyone who murders unarmed and defenseless women and children is the scum of the earth and needs to be returned to hell in a shower of bullets.”