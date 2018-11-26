Amidst pomp, 25-year-old Chidinma Aaron emerges 42nd Miss Nigeria

…Gets ultimate prize of N3m, luxury apartment, automobile

…Chisom Dunu, Ameh Munirah clinch first, second runner up

25-year-old Anambra State-born Chidinma Aaron representing the South-East Zone and a graduate of Business Administration from Leeds City University, Ibadan, Oyo State, has emerged winner of the 42nd Edition of the prestigious Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant held on Sunday at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels &Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chidinma emerged the top after beating 17 other beautiful contestants to clinch the ultimate prize of N3 million, a luxury apartment and an automobile.

Two other top contestants, Chisom Dunu and Ameh Munirah emerged first and second runner up respectively.

The event, which attracted the creme de creme of the society kicked off with an awesome red carpet moment hosted by 2018 Big Brother contestant, Tobi Bakre.

Speaking on this year’s edition of the pageant, the organiser and Chairman, Folio Media Group, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, stressed that the pageant has over the years improved and impacted on the lives of its participants.

His words: “Yearly, the Miss Nigeria theme has remained empowering women beyond beauty as organisers seek to consider applicants beyond their physical look alone but their intellect which matters a lot”.

Speaking further on this year’s edition, Miss Nigeria 1979, Helen Prest, noted that in selecting the ultimate winner, six core targets would be crucial which includes education, environment, arts & culture, health, financial management and technology.

Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Kaylah Oniwo, this year’s edition recorded a massive turnout of over a thousand applicants with 40 contestants making it to Lagos for audition which entailed coming up with a campaign against child molestation: a stride no other beauty pageant has recorded.

However, one of the unique features of this year’s edition is the fact that unlike other pageants that has 36 contestants battling for the ultimate prize, the Miss Nigeria organisers made a final selection of 18 contestants drawn from the six geo-political zone with three contestants representing each zones.

The event saw contestants showcasing their Nigerian traditional attire and evening wear as designed by Maryam Elisha, CEO, Rikaoto by Me.

The contestants were however judged by Rita Dominic, Tatiana Moussalli, Konye Nwabogor, Fade Ogunro, Uredi Grace, Jasmine Tukur, David Wej, Lessi Peter Vigboro, and Osepiribon Ben-Willie amongst others.

12 contestants made it the question and answer stage asked by the audience.

The audience were however thrilled by musical performances by Dede Mabiaku, Johnny Drille, and comedian Bovi amongst others.

Recalling her moment as the past queen, 41st Miss Nigeria, Mildred Ehiguese, advised the new queen on the need to be hardworking and represent the brand well as it has become an eye opener toward achieving her core aim as the queen.

Making it to the top five include Chidinma Aaron, Ameh Muniarah, Uleko Agida, Chisom Dunu and Ntan Sharon.