American teacher cries out over unpaid salary by Nigerian proprietress

…Alleges frustration, says she’s stranded, helpless in Abuja

…Wants owner of BBS, TTDN schools to settle her N3.94m entitlements

…Proprietress keeps mum

A 50-year-old Black American Educational Consultant, Dr. Jennifer Smith, has alleged that the owner of Broadoaks British School (BBS) and Teenee Toods Day Nursery School (TTDN), Mrs. Eni Ogon, has failed to pay her N3, 939,203 entitlement to enable her travel back to her country.

Narrating her ordeals in a chat with The Daily Times in Abuja on Tuesday, Dr. Smith said that she was engaged by the School Proprietress, Mrs. Ogon, to head her two schools in Abuja while she was still working as a Superintendent in China, a school of about 3,000 students.

According to her, Mrs. Ogon in an effort to recruit her promised to match the same contract, salary and benefits that she was making in China.

The professional monthly fees and other benefits agreed upon by both parties was N4.3 million at the exchange rate quoted on the Lagos parallel market payable at the end of every month.

Dr. Smith further alleged that upon her arrival to the two schools (Teenee Todds Day Nursery and Broadoaks British School) located at Vistula Close, off IBB way Maitama, Abuja in mid April 2018, things began to fall apart within the first month.

She said, ‘’Although with an official signed contract, she failed to honour most terms of it: housing, transportation, salary, and a work visa.

‘’Also due to my repeated requests to obtain a work visa from the school owner because it was stated within my contract, I also discovered that neither of her schools were even registered within the government offices and that she has been operating both schools illegally for 9 years.

‘’Salary was not provided, as agreed upon in the contract. N2, 364,203 has not been paid for the month of July 2018 up until my last day of employment on July 17, 2018.

‘’Free housing was not provided by the employer, as stated within the contract. N1, 575,000 had to come from my own personal expenses due to refusal to cover the full cost of housing specified in the contract.

Due to the poor living conditions (plumbing issues, holes in the wall, electricity issues, lack of water, etc) subjected to at Brains and Hammers Estate, it was crucial that adequate living conditions be provided based on terms of the contract,” she added.

Dr. Smith, who could no longer hold back her tears, broke down crying. Amid sobs, she said that all she was requesting for were her entitlements to enable her go back to her country to put an end to the sufferings she had been subjected to.

She also alleged that her 17-year-old daughter was forced to drop out of school due to her inability to pay the tuition fee.

She further claimed that her lawyer, Barrister Gabriel Obunezi, in the course of investigation discovered how the school owner allegedly shortchanged foreigners working for her.

Dr Smith said, ‘’My lawyer has the official documents from the Immigration’s office against the school owner showing evidence of violation of the Nigerian Immigration Law, the documents of tax evasion from the Tax office against her, and we are still in the process of trying to collect my unpaid salary prior to my departure this month of November.

‘’By the grace of God, my employer in China requested that I return after I notified them of my situation here in Nigeria. My unfortunate experience here in Nigeria has been the worst experience of my entire educational career, and I have been in leadership roles within the USA, South Korea, Abu Dhabi, and China for 25 years.

‘’Unfortunately, this specific school owner is certainly not helping to change the negative image of Nigeria by her corrupt actions, not only to foreigners, but also to the 74 Nigerians that are working for her ’’.

When contacted, the Proprietress of the School, Mrs. Ogon promised to provide her own side of the story but failed to do so at press time.

However, The Daily Times received a call from her lawyer with a promise to meet with the newspaper on a later day with documents to state her own side of the story.