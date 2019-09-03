The 2016 Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist, and balance beam bronze medalist, Simone Biles says her “heart aches for everyone involved” after her brother was charged with murder.

On Twitter, she said she’s “having a hard time processing what’s happened”.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested over a shooting on New Year’s Eve that left three men dead and two injured.

The 24-year-old, who serves in the US Army, is being held in prison in Georgia, where he was arrested last week.

He was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.