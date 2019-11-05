The Willie Taggart era at Florida State is over, as the school fired the head football coach Sunday after less than two years with the program.

The decision came after FSU fell to 4-5 on the season with a 27-10 loss to Miami. Odell Haggins will serve as the interim head coach.

Matt Fortuna of The Athletic shared the program’s release confirming the decision.

In the history of college football, this is the second-largest buyout, behind Charlie Weis, who was paid $18.9 million after being fired by Notre Dame.

In the coach’s first year, the Seminoles finished with a 5-7 record, representing the school’s first losing season since 1976. The squad hasn’t improved much this season, leading to Taggart’s dismissal.

His career record is just 56-62, though taking over scuffling teams is a big reason for the mediocre record.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles will be on the hunt for a new coach who can live up to their lofty standards.