Ameachi-led APC faction warns Abbot-Ogbobula over lawlessness in party

A faction of the All Progressive Party led by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, has issued a warning to the Abbot-Ogbobua-led faction to desist from its alleged act of lawlessness.

This came hours after the faction of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress led by Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula suspended three prominent politicians, Daily Times gathered.

Spokesman for the Amaechi-led faction, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said this in a statement, in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Recall that the Abbot-Ogbobula led committee had also recommended the trio of Senator Magnus Abe, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the State, Wogu Boms and a former member of the House of Representatives, Igo Aguma for expulsion over what it termed anti-party activities.

Nwuke said, “We laud the leaders of our party right from the grassroots to the State level for seizing the opportunity to cut off the necks of hydra-headed snakes that have been spewing poison and hurting our members.

“Let it be known that the APC will no longer tolerate acts of indiscipline and destabilization. From now on, we will cleanse the Augean stable. The will of the National Secretariat of our great Party must be respected.”