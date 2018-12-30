Ambode appoints Hakeem Muri-Okunola as new Head of Service

Like this: Like Loading...

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday, approved the appointment of Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, as the 21st Head of Service (HOS) in the state.A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, said Mr. Okunola’s appointment follows the statutory retirement of Mrs. Folasade Sidikatu Adesoye on December 27, 2018.Mr. Muri-Okunola was appointed as the Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee (LUAC), a position he held between 2005 – 2011.Until his appointment, he was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.Governor Ambode thanked the outgoing HOS, Mrs. Adesoye, for her meritorious service to the State and wished her well in her future endeavours.Meanwhile, the Governor has also appointed six new Permanent Secretaries. They include Dr. (Mrs) Goncalves Titilayo Fausat; Mr. Kosoko Hakeem Adeyemi; Dr. (Mrs) Balogun Sherifat Bolajoko; Mr. Adeniji Segun Olufemi; Mrs. Adelaja Abosede Omobolanle and Dr. Lawal Lateef Temidayo.The New Head of Service and the Permanent Secretaries would be sworn in on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.