Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Togo, His Excellency Joseph Olusola Iji pleas with the Home-based Senior National Team, Super Eagles B to win Sparrow Hawks of Togo.

The Eagles will take on Sparrow Hawks of Togo on Sunday in a first leg, second round qualifying match of the 2020 African Nations Championship billed for Cameroon.

Ambassador Iji addressed the team at their La Concorde Hotel abode on arrival, said a win would surely make the return game a lot easier for the Eagles and for Nigeria.

The Ambassador received the team himself and led the convoy from the airport to the hotel, assisted by the Embassy Protocol Officer, Mrs Rita Eki Nwogwugwu.