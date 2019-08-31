An American multinational technology company, Amazon Inc on Friday dropped the first eight episodes of its wildly ambitious and very expensive fantasy series, Carnival row on Amazon prime video.

Carnival row is a vague story set in a Victorian-ish fantasy world that discusses about xenophobia and the refugee crisis, disguised in fantasy clothing.

A Hollywood reporter, Sandberg, Bryn Elise said Carnival Row follows the “mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.”

At the center of the drama is the investigation into a string of unsolved murders, which are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists.” she said

The story unfolds from the character perspectives of Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom who are lead as star-crossed, inter-species lovers.

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom at the Amazon prime video premier

According to Film New Europe, the series was shot in 108 days in the Czech Republic and was one of the most expensive ever shot there, costing an estimated £54 million (€60 million).

The Carnival Row city was built in the Barrandov Studio backlot in Prague.

A view of Carnival Row City

On location shooting took place on Prague’s Prachov Rocks and the Czech city of Liberec.

The series was created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, a Cuban and an American screenwriter respectively

René Echevarria