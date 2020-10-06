Amazing health benefits of Ginger

By Mutiat Alli

Ginger is grown as a root and it’s a flexible ingredient that can be consumed in drinks (tea, beers, etc.) or in cooking.

It can be used to make foods spicy and even as a food preservative.

The root or underground stem (rhizome) of the ginger plant can be consumed fresh, powdered, dried as a spice, in oil form or as juice.

Thus, its benefits are innumerable but some are listed below:

1. It maintains normal blood circulation: Ginger contains chromium, magnesium and zinc which can help to improve blood flow, as well as help prevent chills, fever and excessive sweat.

2. It remedies motion sickness: Ginger is a known effective remedy for the nausea associate with motion sickness and post operation.

The exact reason is unknown, but in a study, those given ginger power suffered less.

3. It improves absorption: Ginger improves the absorption and stimulation of essential nutrients in the body.

It does these by stimulating gastric and pancreatic enzyme secretion.

4. Cold and flu prevention: Ginger has been used for thousands of years as a natural treatment for colds and flu.

5. It combats stomach discomfort: Ginger is ideal in assisting digestion, thereby improving food absorption and avoiding possible stomach ache.

Ginger appears to reduce inflammation in a similar way to aspirin and ibuprofen.

6. Colon cancer prevention: Cancer is a very serious disease that is characterized by uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells.

Ginger extract is an alternative treatment for several forms of cancer. Ginger may help to slow the growth of colorectal cancer cells.

7. It reduces pain and inflammation: Ginger contains some of the most potent anti-inflammatory fighting substances known and is a natural powerful painkiller even for menstrual pain.

8. It fights common respiratory problems: If you are suffering from common respiratory diseases such as cough.

Ginger aids in expanding your lungs and loosening up phlegm because it is a natural expectorant that breaks down and removes mucus, that way you can quickly recover from difficulty in breathing.

9. It strengthens immunity: Ginger helps improve the immune system.

Consuming a little bit ginger a day can help foil potential risk of a stroke by inhibiting fatty deposits from the arteries.

It also decreases bacterial infections in the stomach, and helps battle a bad cough and throat irritation.

10. It combats morning sickness: Ginger has demonstrate a success rate of 75 percent in curing morning sickness and stomach flu.

11. It helps fight infections: Gingerol, the bioactive substance in fresh ginger, can help lower the risk of infections.

In fact, ginger extract can inhibit the growth of many different types of bacteria.

12. Ovarian cancer treatment: Ginger power induces cell death in ovarian cancer cells.