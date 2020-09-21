Amazing 5 Aloe Vera benefits

By Ogbonna Olivia

When it comes to taking care of your skin and looking young and healthy, especially when it comes to the ladies, you have to get the raccoon eyes off somehow, but many makeup removers contain harsh chemicals that are very harmful to your skin.

So, we took it upon ourselves to share with you the benefits of Aloe Vera. When you squeeze a dollop of pure aloe gel onto a cotton ball and swipe away the day for a simple and effective alternative, these are the other things natural Aloe Vera can help you with.

1. Reduces Constipation: Aloe Vera has often been used to treat constipation. This time it is not the gel, but the latex, that provides the benefits.

The latex is a sticky yellow residue found just under the skin of the leaf of the Aloe Vera plant.

The key compound responsible for this effect is called aloin, or barbaloin, which has well-established laxative effects.

So when next you over eat at thanksgiving or at a wedding, don’t bother or be scared.

Just get home and cut an Aloe Vera plant and help yourself.

2. Lowers blood sugar levels in diabetics: A study has shown that putting to use natural Aloe Vera has been more helpful and effectual than your normal day drug pills.

Aloe Vera has sometimes been used as a traditional diabetes remedy. It is said to enhance insulin sensitivity and help improve blood sugar management.

Just like we stated before, several animal and human studies in type 2 diabetics have actually found promising results from consuming Aloe Vera extract.

So when next you experience a time of high sugar levels in your body, put to use an Aloe Vera Plant and get speedy results.

3. Prevent wrinkles: There is some preliminary evidence that topical Aloe Vera gel can slow aging of the skin.

According to a study conducted on 30 women over the age of 45, topical application of the gel was shown to increase collagen production and improve skin elasticity over a 90-day period.

Another study found that Aloe Vera reduced erythema (redness of the skin), but was also found to dehydrate skin cells.

So for the ladies, when you decide to really take care of your skin and preserve it for the later days, take a pinch of Aloe Vera gel and apply. Keep looking radiant.

4. Reduces dental plaque: Tooth decay and diseases of the gum are very common health problems.

One of the best ways to prevent this from happening is to reduce the buildup of plaque (bacterial biofilms) on the teeth.

In a mouth rinse study of 300 healthy people, 100% pure Aloe Vera juice was compared to the standard mouthwash ingredient chlorhexidine.

After 4 days of use, the Aloe Vera mouth rinse was found to be just as effective as chlorhexidine in reducing dental plaque.

Another study found similar benefits of Aloe Vera mouth rinse when used over a 15- to 30-day period.

So for the kids, after eating a lot of chocolates and candies and ice cream, make sure you use a little Aloe Vera juice to rinse mouth before bed.

5. Weight Loss: According to Britt Brandon, the author of The Everything Guide to Aloe Vera for Health, “Aloe Vera can improve the effectiveness of your diet and maximize your weight-loss potential.

With ample amounts of vitamins and minerals that contribute to weight-loss, as well as amino acids, enzymes and sterols, Aloe Vera ensures your diet is not only supportive of weight-loss, but also improves the body’s absorption and utilization, improving overall health as well as weight-loss success.”

Aloe Vera is used in a wide range of health products, like diet supplements, juices etc. It’s rich in anti-oxidants which means it helps cut out free radicals in the body and boost your immunity.

So if you ever feel over weight, don’t be sad, just make sure you use a little bit of Aloe Vera regularly.