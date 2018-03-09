Amara Kanu takes cancer talk to London

The excitement is presently in the air. Amara , the beautiful wife of Ex Super Eagles international football star, kanu Nwamkwo , has a date with her fans and admirers around the world on March 18 in central London

She is set to inspire and motivate them by sharing her top secret on how she has been able to hold it down admirably so far as a mother, wife of a sport personality, how she has been able to keep fit and trim while holding down a career, as an author, health coach and architect

The event is gathering momentum as people in London and environs have been falling over themselves to get register each for the upcoming event for a token 20 pounds

Ajibade Alabi