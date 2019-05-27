Amaechi lacks relevance to comment on 2023 presidency – Obi

By Amaka Agbu, Port Harcourt

The PDP vice presidential candidate and former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi has declared that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi lacks the competence to talk about which geo-political zone will produce the President in 2023 because he lacks political relevance in Rivers state.

Addressing journalists after the lecture/book presentation in honour of Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt on Monday, Obi wondered why Amaechi, who is not from the South East, would want to speak for the zone.

Flanked by Senator Uche Ekwunife and Senator-Elect, Sandy Onoh, Obi said that “Amaechi is not from the South East, so he cannot speak for us. He is not in any position to make such statements because even him that is in APC he did not contribute anything to the success of that election.

“He did not even achieve anything in his own state. Those of us from the South East who are from the PDP contributed to the success of our party.

“For example, PDP in my state got 95 per cent. They (APC) didn’t even get 25 per cent in Rivers state. So he is not competent to speak on the Presidency in 2023.”

Commenting on the second term inauguration of Gov. Wike, he said that the Rivers state governor has performed exceptionally well, as evidenced by his numerous projects.

He said that “what is happening in Rivers state is that every area has seen very visible improvements. He has done very well. The lecture and book presentation elucidated the performance of the governor.”

On the growing insecurity in the country, Obi said the only way to achieve peace is for the Buhari administration to unite the people and tackle insecurity headlong.

“Everybody has to be involved. The President has to work with the governors and the governors should work with the local government councils. We are Nigerians. We have no other country, so everyone must be involved,” he added.

The PDP vice presidential candidate said that the major way to end insecurity is to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, reiterating that “as long as the youth remain unemployed, we have a crisis.”