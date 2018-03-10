Amaechi challenges board on fight against corruption

The newly inaugurated board members of the parastatals and agencies in the Transportation sector, has been challenged on the war against corruption a brain child of the present administration President Mohammed Buhari.

The Honourable minister of Transportation Right Honourable Chibuike Amaechi, made the call Friday, while performing the official inauguration ceremony all five boards of Transportation agencies and parastatals.

Daily Times recall that President Mohammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate inauguration of various board members of government parastatals and agencies.

Performing the ceremony, the former Governor of River State stated that the present administration in order to foster an economy that is robust, transparent, accountable and in line the best practices.

He said that that the Federal Government the gesture has become necessary due to the fact that the FG, has embarked on the restructuring and repositioning of various parastatals under the Ministry of Transportation.

He further stressed that the mandate of these boards is to ensuring that fast, safe, efficient, affordable, convenient, integrated and inter-model transport system that facilitate Nigeria’s socio-economic and developmental needs enhances the quality of life of the public.

His words,” as Chairmen and board members, you are responsible for setting operational and administrational and administrative policies in accordance with setting operational and administrative policies in accordance with Government policy directives aimed at assisting the parastatals to archive their mandates. You are also charged with the responsibility for measuring performance against targets and introducing broad- based policy measuring that will curtail all forms of deviations to ensure that the target are achieved.”

Amaechi advised that the board in performance of its duties, that it is expedient for them to need to engender harmonious working relationship with the management of these parastatals so as to archive the objective of government. “furthermore, it is necessary for the board members to note that, in line with the guide to administrative procedure in the Federal public service chapter 7, the honorable minister may give board of Directors directions of general character relating to the general or particular matters to the statutory body in the discharge of board functions. The minister can also exercise control of parastatals at policy level through the board.”

Amaechi noted that the board as government policy, that it is imperative to note that the appointment is strictly guided by the Federal government circular on revised frequency of meetings part-time members of Government committee, boards of Federal Agencies, statutory Cooperation and Government-owned companies issued by the National salaries, incomes and wages commission and Guides to administrative procedures in the Federal public service chapter 7 as a measure to reduce the cost of government.

The five boards includes National inland waterways authority NIWA, the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, council for the Regulation of freight forwarding in Nigeria CRFFN, and the Nigeria institute of Transport Technology NITT.

In an acceptance speech, on behalf of all board members, Alhaji Ademola Sariki, stated that the inauguration of the board is apt as the present administration and the ruling All Progressive Party APC, would like to give Nigerian the best of Governance

He said that the board members, will do its best to ensure that they will work inline with the directives given by the ministry.