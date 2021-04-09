AMAC Chairman inaugurates school, palace projects

The Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Mr Abdullahi Candido, on Friday inaugurated three blocks of classrooms at the L.E.A Primary, Gwarinpa.

The chairman also inaugurated the upgraded Sakaruyi Palace in Karu ward of the area council.

Speaking at the inauguration of the classroom blocks, the chairman said the classrooms would complement the effort of the FCTA towards enhancing access to quality education in the area council.

He added that the upgraded chief palace is meant to add value to royalty and tradition and to provide comfort to the traditional rulers in the council.

He therefore called on the benefitting communities to make good use of the projects.

In his response, the Sakaruyi Karu, Emmanuel Yepwi, who was represented by the District Head of Karu, Atnadu Shanyibwa, appreciated the chairman for the projects.

He assured the chairman that traditional rulers will protect the projects. (NAN)