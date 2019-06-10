Am still in race for Senate deputy president, says Alimikhena

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The immediate past Deputy Chief Whip in the 8th Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena (Edo North) has said he remains a contender for the Senate deputy President seat in tomorrow’s inauguration of the 9th Senate.

He refuted rumours that he has stepped down, vowing not to succumb to pressure from any quarter to step down from contesting.

Sen. Alimikhena told the media in Abuja, Sunday that he has resolved to fight the battle to conclusion considering the overwhelming support he enjoys from his counterparts across party divides as well as his constituents.

While calling on his teeming supporters and colleagues in the Senate to completely disregard the information that he has stepped down, Sen. Alimikhena described the news as unimaginable, unthinkable and the machinations of some overzealous and ambitious persons who will go the extra mile to bring down others.

“My attention has been drawn to speculations in some quarters claiming that I, Francis Alimikhena has stepped down from the race for the position of deputy Senate President.

“I am still in the race. I have not stepped down for anybody. How will I step down and who will I step down for? I am a ranking senator, a pincipal officer of the 8th Senate, an experienced personality who had served on various ad hoc committees in the just concluded Senate.

“I want to assure my colleagues of purposeful leadership; I want them to support and vote for me as the deputy Senate President as I promise to provide purposeful leadership. I have the humility, the experience and temperament that is required for the office.

“I have been a very loyal party member, my relationship also cuts across the party divide,” he said.