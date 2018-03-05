ALTON chairman debunk members’ claim on sanction by NCC

Chairman, Association of Telecommunications of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo has debunked the rumour that some of its members have been sanctioned by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) over call masking.

Adebayo, who rose to the defence of the association members, stated that they were all responsible corporate citizens who operate according to the laws.

“We are delighted that in the report issued by NCC, there is no current registered member of our association that was involved.

“And what it also goes to show is that our members are responsible corporate people who operate according to the laws.

“They work according to the terms of their licenses, so the assurance we will continue to give is that, as a responsible association we will continue to comply with the rules of operations,’’ he said.

Adebayo said ALTON members would not risk their investments in the country by carrying out illegal activities that the laws guiding their operations frown at.

He further assured subscribers that operators would continue to provide best services.

“As an industry that provides infrastructure for many other sub-sector of the economy, we will continue to do our best to contribute to the national economic development

NCC recently imposed a range of sanctions on operators implicated in call masking and barred over 750,000 numbers assigned to several Private Network Links (PNL) and Local Exchange Operator (LEO) licensees.