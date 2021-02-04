Allow Nigerians to carry Licence AK-47 to protect themselves – Governor Ishaku

This call was made by the Taraba State Governor, DariusIshaku when he received 15 Local Government Chairmen in the State on Wednesday.

Following the security challenge in the country, the federal government has been advised to allow all Nigerians to carry licence gun to secure themselves.

Ishaku noted that security in the country has gone to the minimum level and we need to wake up and face the situation on ground.

He said since leaders can not provide security for their citizens, then all citizens should be allowed to own a license gun.

He did not just say gun, but specified the type of gun. Ishaku said citizens should be allowed to buy AK-47 to protect themselves; adding that if everyone has again, then no one will want to invade the home of the other.

Though the idea may seem good but I don’t think it is a good idea.

Similarly, governor Ortom of Benue State had also called on the Federal Government to allow him and other Nigerians own License AK-47 to defend themselves against killer Herdsmen.

The governor noted that if an Herdsman know that you have a gun, he will not want to Attack you.