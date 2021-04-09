Allow military women wear hijab if it protects them from bullets —CAN

According to the Christian Association of Nigeria, female officers in the country’s Armed Forces and paramilitary organizations may wear the Islamic veil, also known as hijab, if it protects them from bullets on the battlefield.

In an exclusive interview won Thursday, CAN General Secretary Joseph Daramola confirmed this.

He was responding to a bill in the House of Representatives that would force military organizations to allow female officers to wear hijab.

Saidu Abdullahi, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Member of the Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, sponsored the Religious Discrimination (Prohibition, Prevention) Bill, 2020, which has passed second reading in the House.

The military is prohibited from discriminating against someone wearing a hijab under Article 13 of the bill, titled “Discrimination in Jobs in Defense and Other Sectors.”

In the interview, the CAN general secretary said that military women in Afghanistan wear hijab, but that the issue of hijab should not divert lawmakers’ attention away from the real issues of governance, stability, and economic development.

Daramola said, “If they like they can wear skirt or agbada (flowing gown). If you go to Afghanistan, their military women wear hijab. That is not an issue. If hijab will help them deflect bullets at the battlefield, let them wear it, if that is what they want. Let us not worry ourselves about unnecessary matters.”

The Christian group had previously urged the National Assembly to put the bill on hold, calling it “ill-timed and uncalled for.”

CAN have stated, “To what extent does this controversial bill seek to promote peace, order, and good governance? Has the dress code become part of the Exclusive Legislative List?

“While the citizens are expecting the National Assembly to make laws that will address the lopsided appointments, insecurity, unemployment, and economic predicament, our lawmakers are interested in making laws that seek to promote one religion. This is totally unacceptable in a country with multiple religions.”