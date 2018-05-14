Alleged unlawful construction: Property owners want Ambode to intervene

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has been called upon to wade into the allegation of illegal and unlawful construction, haphazard reconstruction and planning of building to endanger lives and properties in violation of extant physical planning laws of Lagos State, gross and willful construction against physical planning laws, threats to lives and properties and acts capable to disrespect public peace.

The petition was written against one Muyiwa Akingbola alongside his workers and persons unknown at Jay Jay Oladimeji Close, off Freedomway, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, by Adeshola Abimbola from the law firm of Ademola Abiodun Koko & Co on behalf of Ralph Lewu, Emmanuel Orjiakor, Ade Adeyemi, Seun Omotoba, Tope Oyebanjo, Kayode Idowu, Olumide Akpata, Dayo Adepoju and Hojo Rufus Maduabuchi being the property owners/landlords of Oladimeji Residents Association.

The petition which was copied the Attorney General of Lagos State, The General Manager, New Town Development Authority, Lagos State, The Commissioner for Physical Planning, Lagos State, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Zone 2 Police Command, and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, revealed that, “Our clients are the properties’ owners/landlords and residents on Jay Jay Oladimeji Residents Association and have been living thereon in peace and harmony before the deliberate, wilful and unlawful acts of wrong doers which capable to cause breach of peace, endangering lives and properties within the community.

“The said Jay Jay Oladimeji close is known to a close, whereby the rear side is fenced up the adjoining properties’ owners whose properties are facing another street as approved by Lagos State Government for ages.

“However, sometime last year, Mr. Muyiwa Akingbolade who was having running battle with the Lagos State government approving authorities attempted to unlawfully break the rear fence of the property bought over which he recently entered into joint venture agreement with the original allotee, in order to create entrance for the back building under construction, to enable him sell the same to would be buyers, thereby flouting the original town plan for the area.

“The original single building on the said land faced another street but backing our clients’ close, the reconstruction which is blocking entrance and access to buildings on our clients’ close.

“Our clients brought the illegalities and consequential hazardous effects of the same Mr. Muyiwa Akingbolade and his workers, only to be confronted with lame excuse that he borrowed money to purchase and build from the bank and that the reconstruction will enhance the value of properties, whereby four buildings are now replacing original one building on the land with one facing one street and another facing Jay Jay Oladimeji close against the approval building/street plan by the Lagos State government.

“Our clients are law abiding citizens and have decided to follow due process, despite the deliberate, provocative and unlawful acts of the wrongs doers and the thugs positioned by the wrong doer who are threatening with confidence that they are well connected, hence, this petition for your urgent intervention.

“Our clients have decided to resort to self-help, believing that you will use your good offices to ensure equity, justice and fair play known to be the hallmark of this administration.”