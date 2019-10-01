A former member of the 8th Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu has defended the action of the state Assembly in trying to probe some actions of the administration of former Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, urging the people not to read any motive to the move, noting that the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa defended the former severally in the past despite his shortcomings.

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I in the Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) barely a month to the end of the Assembly, said that Obasa tolerated the ex-governor.

Olorunrinu was reacting to the alleged persecution of Ambode by the Obasa-led Assembly which has been generating some controversies among Lagosians.

According to him, as an opposition lawmaker, there were so many infractions by the executive arm that Obasa used his maturity and wisdom to douse as an experienced lawmaker who wanted peace.

“As an opposition member in that administration and a young man passionate about the development of the state, I think the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa did a lot to cover up for Gov. Ambode.

”As far as I am concerned, the Speaker was very magnanimous in addressing some of the infractions from the executive arms then.

“His magnanimity was based on the need to ensure peace between the legislative and executive arms of government for the progress of the state.

“However, there is a need to respect the legislative arm by any governor,” Olorunrinu said in a statement.

He urged the public to desist from maligning and castigating the Speaker and the entire House for any action as regards the former governor.

Olorunrinu said that the proposed plan to probe the purchase of BRT buses by Ambode’s government without budgetary allocation should not be tagged as persecution, but as a means of ensuring accountability in public offices.

The former lawmaker said that Nigeria’s democracy should grow beyond sentiments and that every public officer should be made to be accountable for whatever was entrusted into their hands.

It will be recalled while some groups have been calling and backing the probe of Ambode, who was denied a second-term ticket by his party, APC, some other groups are of the opinion that the former governor performed well as governor and that he was being persecuted.