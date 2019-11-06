Ilorin – A High Court sitting in Ilorin on Wednesday, ordered that Abdulfatai Adebowale, General Manager of Kwara State Television, be remanded in Oke- kura correction centre over alleged N2.35 million land fraud.

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, gave the order following an application by the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Mr Christopher Mshelia, after Adebowale was arraigned on six counts bordering on alleged land fraud.

Oyinloye adjourned the case until Nov. 12, for hearing.

Earlier, Mshelia, told the court that in May and June 2015, the defendant used his office to confer corrupt advantage upon himself, by receiving a cash deposit of N2,. 35 million.

Mshelia alleged that the defendant received the money through his Stanbic IBTC, Bank account number, 0007306612 from one Suleiman AbdulKareem, being proceeds from the sale of land that was allocated to the staff members of Kwara state Television.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 19 of the Corrupt practices and other related offences Act 2000.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge. (NAN)