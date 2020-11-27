Alleged N14m fraud: Bank staff, 2 others know fate Dec. 8

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court will on Dec. 8 deliver judgement in the case of an ex-First Bank of Nigeria staff, Olorunwa Idowu, and two others charged with N14 million fraud.

The others are a customer, Afolabi Nasiru, and an estate developer, Bamidele Abdul-Mumuni.

Dada fixed the judgment date after adoption of written addresses by counsel to prosecution and defence.

“The case is adjourned until Dec. 8, 2020, for judgment,” she said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned the trio on a 40-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

During the arraignment, Nasiru and Idowu, pleaded not guilty while Abdul-Mumuni admitted guilt.

Following his guilty plea, the court convicted Abdul Mumuni accordingly, while EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, opened evidence against Nasiru and Idowu.

He presented five prosecution witnesses.

Testifying in his defence, Nasiru – the bank customer – had introduced himself as a media advert agent and proprietor of a school called Parent Joy Children School.

He said he needed assistance in securing a visa for his son to study abroad and, thus, required some money in his bank account.

According to him, Idowu promised to assist him.

Nasiru said that some credits and debits were made into his account by the bank staff.

He claimed that he did not know whether the funds were proceeds of fraud.

He denied spending the funds and told the court that he trusted Idowu to operate his account legally.

In his defence, Idowu told the court that he worked with the First Bank of Nigeria for over 10 years.

He admitted giving Nasiru’s account to Abdul-Mumuni.

Idowu also told the court that he did not know the source of the money paid into Nasiru’s bank account. (NAN)