Alleged N13bn fraud: Court adjourns till March 22 as FG refuses to produce Dasuki

Former National Security Adviser, retired Col Sambo Dasuki, will have to wait for another 30 days to know his fate in the corruption suit against him as an FCT High Court, on Wednesday adjourned until March 22, continuation of hearing in his case pending outcome of judgment of the Supreme Court on his appeal.

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, adjourned the case after Dasuki’s counsel Mr Adeola Adedipe, holding the brief of Mr Joesph Daudu (SAN) applied for adjournment.

Adedipe informed the court that Dasuki’s matter is pending at the apex court and the outcome of the judgment on March 2, may affect the case pending in the trial court.

He also expressed surprise that his client was not in court.

Responding, Mr Henry Ajiga, holding the brief of Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN ), who did not oppose the application, prayed the court to adjourn it to the same day with a sister case.

He also expressed surprise on Dasuki ‘s absence, adding that the date for hearing was transmitted to the agency holding him.

Dasuki is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on alleged diversion of N13.6 billion.

On trial along with the former NSA were Shuaibu Salisu, a former Director of Finance, Office of the National Security Adviser, and Aminu Baba-Kusa, a former NNPC Executive Director, and two others.