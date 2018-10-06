Alleged murder: SANs’ withdrawal stalls Maryam Sanda’s trial

The ongoing trial of Maryam Sanda, for alleged murder of her husband, Bilayaminu Bello, before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Maitama, on Thursday, suffered yet another adjournment for the third time.

The case was adjourned because of the withdrawal of three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) namely Joseph Daudu, A. T. Kehinde and Rotimi Ogunesan, who are defense counsel.

The prosecution alleged that Sanda, on Nov. 19, 2017, at their residence in Abuja, conspired and murdered her husband, Bello, son of a former PDP chairman, Dr Haliru Bello.

Charged along with Sanda are her mother, Mrs Maimuna Aliyu, her brother, Aliyu Sanda, and her housemaid, Sadiya Aminu.

Sanda had earlier in March, been granted bail following a medical report that she was pregnant and that she could not withstand the rigours of the Suleja prison.

The court had also considered her asthmatic condition as part of the reason to have granted her bail.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the prosecuting counsel, James Idachaba, informed the court that he had been served with three different letters in respect of the trial.

Idachaba informed the court that the three letters were from the defense lawyers, who announced their withdrawal in the case.