Alleged murder of husband: Court grants bail to Maryam Sanda

A Federal high court in Abuja has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, the woman who reportedly stabbed her husband Bilyamin Bello to death over infidelity.

Maryam Sanda reportedly stabbed her husband, Bilyamin Bello, to death Bilyamin Bello who is the son of the former Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Haliru Bello, was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife in Abuja on November 19, 2017.

The trial judge, Halilu Yusuf, granted her bail on Wednesday after considering the medical reports she presented. The reports confirmed that she was pregnant and sick.

Details Later…