The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office has commenced investigations of seven suspected oil thieves and two Barges alleged to be involved in illegal oil bunkering.

The suspects: Goerge John; Friday Kesiye; Longlife Adam Nanadighe; Ofuegbe Lukcy; Clement Abogha, Lawrence Brownson Kinanec and Kenneth Monday and the Barges: Barge KOME XVIII (propelled by Tug LADY VIRTUE) and Barge NICHOLAS MARINE (propelled by MV AYE) were arrested by the patrol team of Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base, FORMOSO, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on May 18, 2019 and handed over to the EFCC, Port Harcourt’s Zonal Office on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

According to the Naval Handing Over Officer, Captain Suleiman Dantosho Ibrahim, the two Barges were each conveying 500 metric tons of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), without necessary authorization.

Four of the suspects were on board Barge KOME XVIII and the other three suspects were on board Barge NICHOLAS MARINE when they were arrested.

Principal Detective Superintendent, Shehu Jibrilla, who received the suspects and the Barges on behalf of the EFCC, assured the NAVY of diligent investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.