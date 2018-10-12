Alleged Forgery: Abuja natives ask NASS, EFCC to investigate First bank

Abuja natives under the aegis of Jabi Community Youths and Leaders Forum are calling on the National Assembly, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the emergence of a forged Tripartite Legal Mortgage agreement in a loan transaction between Whiteplains British School and First Bank Nigeria plc.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, the indigenes also called on the Nigerian Police Force, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unravel those behind the forgery of the said bank documents used in aiding the purported agreement.

Alhaji Yakubu Auta, Dakachi Jabi 1, who spoke on behalf of the indigenes at the Esu Jabi’s Palace in Abuja, said as host community to Whiteplains British School, they are worried and concerned that such a gigantic edifice housing the school is being threatened by First Bank.

Auta said that in as much as they are non violent people, they will not fold their hands and allow a bank to come and illegally takeover a school that has brought job, scholarship and food their people.

“We have followed the issue with keen interest, and as the host community of this great citadel of learning, we feel with every sense of responsibility and patriotism to voice out our displeasure over the way and manner, First bank has handled the issue.

“In as much as we are not holding brief for Whiteplains British School, the truth is that we the Jabi community youth and elders are demanding that a diligent investigation be launched on the matter so as to unravel the circumstances that informed the action of the bank’’ Auta said.

He wondered how a forged tripartite legal mortgage agreement found its way into the loan transaction. ’’While the loan is yet to expire on 12th of June 2019, we learnt that a Tripartite Legal Mortgage agreement was alleged to have been entered into by Whiteplains, one France Lee Nigeria Ltd, and First Bank plc, on January 27, 2014.

“Interestingly, Whiteplains, France Lee and two other signatories out of six signatories to the unknown agreement have all deposed to an affidavit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory denying involvement in the agreement.