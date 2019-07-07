Ebonyi state government has suspended indefinitely, Chukwuma Eme-Okoro, a permanent secretary, from office and also placed him under investigation for alleged corrupt practices.

According to a statement signed by Kenneth Ugbala, the Secretary to the State Government, the suspension takes immediate effect.

It said that the measure was sequel to investigations carried out by the office of the SSG, adding that the action was part of efforts to reposition the second term administration of Gov. David Umahi for efficient service delivery.

“The government has also ordered the dissolution of the state task force on solid minerals with immediate effect. A new task force will be inaugurated on Monday, July 8, and consequently, lifting of solid minerals from all mines in the state, is put on hold till that date,” the statement read.

It also disclosed the immediate suspension from duties of Chigozie Omeoha and Ernest Okeh, Head of Administration and Higher Executive Officer of the state’s Staff Development Centre (SDC) respectively.