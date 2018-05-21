Alleged certificate forgery: HURIWA urges Buhari to Sack Obono-Obla

* Obono- Obla: Its smear campaign sponsored by Ekweremadu

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla over his alleged involvement in certificate forgery.

The group also stated in a petition sent to the Chairman, Ad Hoc Committee on the Legality and Activities of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, House of Representatives, that Obono-Obla, who doubles as chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property, allegedly forged the certificate he used to gain admission into University of Jos.

According to HURIWA, the credentials of Ofem Okoi Ofem, who changed his name to Okoi Obono-Obla is doubtful and suspicious, alleging that the presidential aide has not demonstrated he possess the qualification, character, and integrity of persons that should be holding public offices in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA further alleged that Obono-Obla has conducted himself in questionable manner not befitting of his claimed profession and in ways that infringe on the rights of Nigerians.

The statement reads in part, “Indeed, we have earlier had cause to write President Muhammadu Buhari, calling on him to sack Obono-Obla (Ofem Okoi Ofem) over his excesses, which have infringed on the human rights of Nigerians and constituted a clog in the wheel of the anti-corruption war of the current administration.

“Very worrisome also, is that we have, in addition, received various complaints from Nigerians relating to Okoi Obono-Obla (Ofem Okoi Ofem) over the forgery of the WAEC certificate he used to gain admission into the University of Jos where he studied Law.”

HURIWA added that it took time to investigate the complaints made against Obono-Obla and discovered the following startling findings:

“Obono-Obla gained admission into the University of Jos with a suspected fake WASCE result: Evidence available to us shows that Okoi Obono-Obla (Ofem Okoi Ofem), sat for May/June 1982 (Examination Registration No. 09403/247) at Mary Knoll College, Ogoja, where he obtained the following results:

English Language- C6 , Literature in English- Absent, Bible Knowledge- C4, Government- A1, Economics- C5, Mathematics- F9, Chemistry- F9, Biology- F9 as shown by an attached copy of the result issued by WAEC, marked as ANNEXURE A.

“This result can also be easily verified on WAEC result portal by obtaining a PIN card at the cost of N700.00.

“Okoi Obono-Obla (Ofem Okoi Ofem), took JAMB in 1982 and was given admission into the Faculty of Law, University of Jos where he presented a statement of result allegedly obtained from Mary Knoll College, which details are as follows: English Language- C6,

Literature in English- C6, Bible Knowledge- C4, Government- A1, Economics- C5 , Mathematics- F9, Chemistry- F9 and Biology- F9. See ANNEXURE B.”

The group stated that whereas the genuine WAEC result (ANNEXURE A) has listed the result for Literature as ABSENT, ANNEXURE B, which forms the basis on which Okoi Obono-Obla (Ofem Okoi Ofem) was offered admission to study Law at the university claims that he obtained C6 in Literature.

HURIWA then said, “It is, therefore, obvious that: ANNEXURE B is probably a forgery. Secondly, that at the time of his admission, Obono-Obla (Ofem Okoi Ofem), did not possess a minimum of a credit pass in Literature, a compulsory requirement to study Law.

“And thirdly, that Obono-Obla (Ofem Okoi Ofem) did not also possess a minimum of 5 credit passes, a compulsory requirement to gain admission into a university in Nigeria.

“That it was on the basis of the result, he graduated from the University of Jos in 1989 with a Second Class (Lower Division) and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School where he passed out from in 1991 with a Pass Grade after failing the Law School examination in 1990. See ANNEXURES C and D.

“It is worthy of note that after he was called to the Bar in 1991, Ofem Okoi Ofem for reasons best known to him changed his name to Okoi Obono-Obla. See the Deed of Change of Name (ANNEXTURE E) and Confirmation of Name Change issued by the Supreme Court on 15th October 2015 (ANNEXURE F)”.

HURIWA also questioned the discrepancy in Obono-Obla’s date of birth.

It said, “Obono-Obla claimed in the curriculum vitae (ANNEXURE F1), that he was born in 1966, but also claimed in some other documents (ANNEXURE G) he filled at the University of Jos that he was born in 1964, while others (marked as Annexure H) showed that he was born in 1965”.

The group also queried misrepresentations in the secondary schools he attended:

“Whereas Obono-Obla claims in his curriculum vitae to have attended Mary Knoll College, Ogoja, Cross River State from 1976 to 1982 and Federal Science School, Ogoja, from 1982 to 1983, the form he filled upon admission at University of Jos (ANNEXURE I) shows that he attended Community Secondary School, Ugep, from 1976 to 1981, Mary Knoll College from 1981-1982,

and Federal School of Arts and Science, Ogoja, from 1982 to 1983. How could he have attended Mary Knoll College and Community Secondary School, Ugep at the same time- 1976 to 1981?

“Identity Issues: There are also other issues surrounding his identity. Whereas he signs off on official documents as Chief Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla), what appears upon verifying his enrolment number (16399) on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) website is Ofem Okoi Ofem, being the name with which he graduated from the Nigeria Law School.

“Obono-Obla, as we earlier pointed out, effected a Change of Name to Chief Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla. We view with strong suspicion the fact that he had to change his name to Okoi Ofem Obono-Obla upon graduation from the Nigeria Law School.

It is very rare in our clime to see a man change his name. Change of name in Nigeria is usually associated with women when they get married.

“In view of the above enumerated facts, HURIWA believes that Okoi Obono-Obla, otherwise known as Ofem Okoi Ofem, having not possessed the requisite qualification to study Law in the first place, was never qualified in character and learning to be conferred with the Bachelor of Laws (Second Class, Lower Division) degree (ANNEXURE K).

“HURIWA, therefore, request the Ad Hoc Committee, to use your good offices to further investigate our findings with a view to: bringing the truth to the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, the University of Jos, The Council for Legal Education in Nigeria, Nigeria Bar Association, Body of Benchers, the Nigeria Police Force, and other relevant national and international agencies”.

It also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to relieve Obono-Obla (Ofem Okoi Ofem) of his appointments to end his embarrassments to the Federal Government and to bring him to book immediately.

HURIWA further said that “allowing such a person to continue to derive benefits accruing from such suspected mind-boggling dishonesty in a democracy is inimical to good of the Nigerian society, the anti-corruption crusade, and tramples on the rights of honest and hardworking Nigerians.”

” Such suspected dishonesty as practiced by Okoi Obono-Obla should have no place in a sane society governed by law.”

But when contacted last night, Obono-Obla told The Daily Times that the allegation of certificate forgery leveled against him by HURIWA was baseless and unfounded.

He also claimed that the the allegation was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Obono-Obla said, “It is a smear campaign masterminded by Ike Ekweremadu and his cohorts in the House of Representatives using the House of Representatives Ad Committee on the legality of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property.

“They are piqued by my uncompromising position on the mandate given to my Panel. The ad hoc Committee rather than investigating the legality of the Panel have chosen to carry out personal incrimination and a smear campaign against me! What business has the Ad Committee to do with my personal life and secondary school records ?

“The Ad-hoc Committee wrote to my old secondary school for my secondary school records which is outside its terms of reference . It is a hatchet job this is because some documents of doubtful origin were released to the media even before I was heard!

“I have been subjected to all these attacks because of the job I was given to do ! If my Panel is illegal ( as they claim) what has my person got to do with that ? ”

“Before this, Ike Ekweremadu has accused me of stealing his will from the registry of the High Court Enugu ! The Federal Government must protect me from being killed by these people.”