Alleged certificate forgery: Court okays request for AGF, IGP to prosecute Sen Andy Ubah

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order of mandamus, seeking to compel the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and prosecute Senator Andy Ubah over alleged involvement in certificate forgery.

An order of mandamus is an application from aggrieved plaintiff, asking the court to compel certain officials to take certain actions on important issues within their statutory powers.

A civil‎ society organisation, Anti-Corruption and integrity Forum, had through their lawyer, Amobi Nzelu, filed an ex-parte application over the matter.

The Anti-Corruption and integrity Forum in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/175/2018 is praying the court to commence criminal proceedings against Senator Ubah for the offence of alleged certificate forgery.

The applicant, a registered Non Governmental Organisation designed to fight corruption and other related offences, is also asking the court to compel the AGF to exercise his constitutional powers under section 174 (1) of the 1999 constitution to commence criminal proceedings against the senator.

Granting the application, Justice Nyako said, ” That leave is granted to the applicant to apply for the issuance of an order of mandamus compelling the IGP ( the first respondent) to arrest, investigate and commence criminal proceesinggs in respect of forgery charges involving Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi Ubah a.k.a Andy Ubah upon which a letter was written. To the 1st respondent dated 12th February, 2018 urging him to exercise his power under section 4 of the Police act and othe relevant laws.

“That leave is granted to the applicant to apply for the issuance of an order of mandamus compelling the AGF (the second respondent) ‎ to arrest investigate and commence criminal proceedings in respect of forgery charges involving Senator Nnamdi Ubah a.k.a Andy Ubah, upon which a letter was written to the 2nd respondent dated 12th February, 2018 urging him to exercise his powers under Section 174 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”.

Justice Nyako also asked the plaintiff to put the defendants on notice and adjourned the case to March 26.

In the affidavit in support of the motion on notice, deposed to, by Ikechukwu Godswill Nwaozichi, the deponent said on April 24, 2017, the law firm of Anthony Agbolahor wrote a letter to the IGP on behalf of Chief Victor Uwajeh‎, regarding the alleged fake West African. Examination Council Certificate of the Senator.

He also said that based on the letter, the IGP directed the office of the DIG in charge of criminal Intelligence and Investigation department to investigate the matter.

He said based on the directive, the office of the DIG wrote a letter to the Registrar of WAEC to confirm the authenticity of the certificate.

“That the West African Examination Council responded to the said letter wherein it stated clearly that the certificate was not issued from their office.The said response from WAEC is attached and marked exhibit D.

“That based on the said response from the Registrar of WAEC, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department through the office of the Senate President, requesting Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi Ubah a.k.a Andy Ubah to see him

for interview on the 31th of August 2017. The said letter is attached and marked exhibit E.

“That the said interview never held due to the intervening circumstances arising from the letter written by the 1st respondent to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department on the matter”.

The exhibits attached to the application which were sighted by our correspondent include the alleged WAEC forged certificate, letter of the police to WAEC to confirm the authenticity of the social certificate with number SC544753 linked to examination number 05465089 and response from WAEC stating that the certificate was not issued by them.

Also attached to the application is a letter from the Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG Dagala inviting Senator Andy Ubah through the Senate President to Interview him in his office over the allegation on August 24, 2017.