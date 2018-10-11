Alleged bribery: Kano Govt vows to unmask, prosecute those behind Ganduje’s blackmail

Kano State Government has vowed to unmask the identity of those behind the purported video making the rounds in some quarters of the media in which Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was alleged to have appeared collecting what was alleged to be bribe.

This was contained in a press statement released by the State Commissioner for Ministry of Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba.

According to Garba, the state is taking the matter seriously, and will exploit every appropriate and legal avenue to ensure that it gets to the root of the matter and the perpetrators are brought to book.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of Kano State Government has been drawn to malicious report by an online media platform, alleging that tKano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was involved in an inappropriate conduct after foot dragging by the online media to give clarity to the allegation with a clear view to blackmail and extort the Governor.

“The blackmail did not come as a surprise to the government and good people of Kano State particularly, at a time when we are approaching general elections. Evidently, Kano being the stronghold of the APC and expected to produce the highest votes in the upcoming general elections is a target of campaign of calumny.

“It is also not surprising that the stuff is published by one who has for long been working for the opposition and an antagonist of the APC government in Nigeria

“Furthermore, we wish to state that there is no iota of truth to these allegations and if indeed there is any such alleged video, it is at best cloned.

More so, in this era of technological advancements, some evil minded people often take advantage to blackmail and extort and assassinate the character of people that do not ” patronize them”.

The Daily Times recalls that just recently, the Inspector General of Police, the Emir of Kano, Adamawa State Governor and many others were ridiculed when their cloned videos and pictures went viral respectively.

It is surprising that the same editor of the online medium making the baseless allegations against the Governor was the one who came out to defend the Emir, arguing that the video was cloned. Indeed it was. “

Muhammad, also noted that the inability of the online media to reveal the identity of the giver of the bribe, who is also suppose to be a culprit in the eye of the law is a clear indication that the online media and those who sponsored such video are only out to discredit, blackmail and assassinate the character of the Governor.

He called on the general public to be vigilant as information at their disposal from credible sources has revealed that, many of such cloned videos involving highly placed persons considered as obstacle to the opposition agenda ahead of 2019 will be released.

Garba added that Governor Ganduje will remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy to the good people of Kano including other national assignments and will never succumb to blackmail or negotiate with blackmailers while calling on the good people of Kano and particularly members of the APC to remain calm and always be law abiding.