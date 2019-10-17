Abuja – An FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya on Thursday ordered Zenith bank plc to tender before it account details of one Obinna Echianu being tried for alleged armed robbery and culpable homicide.





Justice Peter Kekemeke gave the order after Echianu ‘s counsel, Mr Chuma Chukwudi, brought an application asking it to subpoena the bank to produce his client’s statement to be tendered as in support his client’s cases.



, 42, a was arraigned alongside one Everly Nnorom, 27, on five counts charges bordering on armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and culpable homicide.



The police alleged that on Dec. 25, 2016 at about 7p.m. , Airport Road, the two defendants conspired to rob one Edward Ali of 2, now deceased.