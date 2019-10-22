An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Tuesday fixed Dec. 16 for the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to report on the harmonisation of the cases against some NFF officials in the alleged misappropriation of 9.5 million dollars FIFA grant.

Justice Peter Affen had earlier fixed Oct. 22 for ruling in the application filed by the EFCC , to join the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick and Secretary-General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi

EFCC dragged three officials of Federation before the court in an alleged 9.5 million dollars FIFA grant misappropriation before applying on April 30 to join both Pinnick and Sanusi in the matter as co-defendants.

Those being tried earlier were Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance; Reagan Zaka, Cashier and Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department.

The EFCC charged the defendants with five counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

The EFCC alleged that they conspired between January 8 and 26, 2015 to commit the offence, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

Andekin was alleged to have been entrusted with money meant for the development of football in Nigeria, a grant from world football body, the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

He was alleged to have fraudulently diverted 1.3 million dollars from the NFF domiciliary account with Zenith Bank, an act that is contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code.

Zaka, on his part, was said to have fraudulently diverted 7.2 million dollars rom the FIFA grant, while Mamza was alleged of diverting 2. 3 million dollars.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charge

On June 27, while adopting processes filed in support of the application for joinder the prosecuting counsel, Mr Steve Odiase, urged the court to grant the application.

According to him, the charge filed by the government against the first, second defendants and both Pinnick and Sanusi at the Federal High Court in Abuja was different from the one at the FCT High Court.

On his part, counsel for the defendants, Festus Ukpe, while adopting affidavits opposing the joinder, urged the court to refuse the application.

At the resumed hearing, Mr Abubakar Musa, senior state counsel, Federation Ministry of Justice told the court that the Attorney General of the Federation want all the matters against the defendants pending in different courts to be harmonised .

Musa prayed the court that in the interest of justice and to avoid abuse of Court processes that time should be given to them to harmonise the cases.

EFCC counsel Mr Makinde Olufemi, told the court that they are left with no option than to go with the possible date given .

Justice Affen then adjourned until Dec. 16 for the AGF to report on the outcome of the harmonisation.

(NAN)