Alleged 700m fraud: Ize-Iyamu slams APC, recalls ordeal in prison

Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said the All Progressives Congress(APC), has betrayed the trust of Nigerians who voted them into power by infesting them with hunger, killings and untold hardship.

Ize-Iyamu, made the allegation at the Solidarity Rally held in his honour and other party members who were recently detained and released from the prison over an alleged N700 million fraud in Benin City.

Ize-Iyamu said the APC- led government is full of deceit and hypocrisy and has also promoted corruption across the length and breadth of the country noting that the party failed to purge itself of its sinful act but has resulted to pointing accusing fingers at others.

“They said, we collected money for presidential election. Who does not spend money for election? So APC did not spend money for election. They said if you give anybody more than N5 million you have guilty of money laundering. I want APC to swear that they did not give their LGA chairmen or their ward chairmen money above N5 million.

“The hypocrisy, lies and the deceit is too much. I want to tell you that corruption is worse in Nigeria. The insecurity, Fulani herdsmen are killing people, you cannot even go to the farms again and they want us to still vote for that government”, he said.

He said it was good that the APC was given the opportunity to prove their worth to Nigerians stressing that if they were not given the chance, one would have concluded that they should have been the Saviour that the country never had.

“Let me tell you, this government has failed. But you know, it was good that they came because if they had not come we will not know that they will fail so badly. And in federal they have failed, in every state they have failed and God is saying they must not return.

“They must not return. I want all of you to get ready because this country belongs to us. All of us cannot leave this country for abroad and all of will not die today. By the grace of God, our enemies will die and we will be here to bury them. We must rescue our people. We must rescue our country”, he said.

On his part, the state PDP chairman, Dan Orbih, admonished party faithful to start the 2019 campaign now by letting the people know that the election is for the survival of the nation and democracy.

Dan Orbih who was represented by the party’s publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said ” PDP built democracy and good governance in Nigeria for 16 years, but APC, in three years has destroyed everything. We should not allow that and the only way to do that is to get your PVCs and vote them out,”.