To explain what Mobil Producing Nigeria Ltd paid for renewal fees for OMLs 67, 68, 70

.We made full payment for the renewal of the 3 oil blocs in 2009, says firm

Our Reporter

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property has summoned the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, to appear before it tomorrow, (Tuesday, July 30) in relation to an alleged $1.8 billion fraud in the nation’s oil sector.

Chairman of the presidential panel, Chief Okoi Obono Oblah, confirmed in Abuja on Sunday that the NNPC chief executive was summoned to give explanations over alleged shortfall of funds that accrued to the Federal Government from the renewal of three oil mining licences.

The investigation followed a petition submitted to the panel by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

The presidential panel said it is investigating an alleged $1.8 billion owed the Federal Government by three multinational oil firms.

The company is Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (ExxonMobil), with respect to Oil Mining Licences (OMLs) 67, 68 and 70 which is alleged in 2009 to have paid only $600 million out of payable renewal fees of $2.5 billion for its three oil blocs.

However, the oil firm has since denied the allegation, even as it sent officials that testified before the presidential panel.

In a letter dated July 15, the company insisted that it made a full payment amounting to $665 million for the renewal of the mining licences for the three oil blocs in 2009.

Equally, the firm forwarded to the panel documents from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the NNPC regarding the transactions.

But, unsatisfied with explanations from the oil giant, the presidential panel ordered the NNPC chief executive to unfailingly appear before it on Tuesday.

The panel’s letter dated July 22 is titled: “Summons to appear before the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property to explain what Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited paid for renewal fees for Oil Mining Licences (OMLs) 67, 68 and 70.”

The summon reads in part: “Your corporation is expected upon appearance to throw light concerning a letter from the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation dated December 19, 2011, to the effect that the renewal fees due from Mobil Producing Nigeria (ExxonMobil) for OMLs 67, 68 and 70 was at the agreed fees of $665 million. You are requested to bring along the following documents:

“NNPC letter dated December 19, 2019 addressed to the Director, Department of Petroleum Resources titled: “Re: Renewal of Oil Minning Lease for OML 67, 68 and 70” and any other document(s) considered relevant to the matter.”