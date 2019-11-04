Court adjourns Naira Marley’s trial until Dec. 11

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said all land borders will remain closed till January 31, 2020.

Also The Coordinator of the 2019 Nigeria Poultry Farmers' Exhibition, Mr Dele Toyin, has said on Sunday that the closure of the Nigeria's land borders has opened a vista of opportunities for poultry farmers,

Nigeria Customs Service said in a letter to the sector coordinator, joint border operation drill on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the extension of ‘exercise swift response’ because “a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved”.

“I am directed to inform you that it is observed that despite the overwhelming success of the operation particularly the security and economic benefits to the nation, a few strategic objectives are yet to be achieved. Against this background, Mr President has approved an extension of the exercise to 31st January, 2020,” the letter read.

“Consequently, you are requested to convey the development to all personnel for their awareness and guidance.

“Meanwhile, the allowances for personnel sustenance and fuelling of vehicles for the period of extension will be paid as soon as possible.”

The closure of the Nigeria’s land borders has opened a vista of opportunities for poultry farmers, the Coordinator of the 2019 Nigeria Poultry Farmers’ Exhibition, Mr Dele Toyin, said on Sunday.

Toyin said in Lagos that the closure had given local poultry farmers access to markets.

He, however, noted that the development was a challenge to the farmers to improve.

The coordinator said that the current high demand for poultry products for domestic and commercial needs necessitated the exhibition to spur the farmers to be alive to their responsibilities and leverage on the government policy on border closure.

According to him, this is the opportunity the farmers had been looking for, as it restricted importation of poultry products.

“This opportunity has, therefore, thrown up the need for the farmers to live up to their calling,” he said.

The coordinator said that the exhibition slated for November in Ibadan, would be an opportunity for farmers to acquire necessary exposure.

He said that participants would have direct access to suppliers of quality poultry inputs and avoid fake products.

” They will learn new things that will enhance productivity and profit optimisation.

“They will have an opportunity to exchange ideas with manufacturers and importers of poultry inputs during interactive sessions.

“They will rub minds with other farmers on challenges and possible solutions in poultry farming,” he said.

Toyin said that the exhibition would also provide free access to journals and other conference materials to aid production to meet the growing demand for poultry products.

“Farmers will get to buy products at reduced prices directly from exhibitors to massively produce for the Nigerian market and export,” he said.

He said that the exhibition being facilitated by the Oyo Poultry Farmers Association would have agro business experts and extension workers in attendance to provide latest insights in the occupation.