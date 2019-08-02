Do you want to find out the latest Everton results first? Then, you just need to visit the site of sports statistics to access the schedule of upcoming matches of the Toffees and watch the progress of the athletes.

This summer, Everton has performed pretty well in the transfer market. For example, the club fully bought the contract of Andre Gomes from Barcelona. The Portuguese has established himself well in the English Premier League and managed to become an important member of the team. However, the main merit of the club is the fact that it managed to keep all leaders. Thanks to this, the results of Everton games should improve the next season.

It is clear that the Toffees won’t enter the fight for the top-4, but it is quite possible for them to try to get into the Europa League. The following factors might contribute to this:

Well-balanced lineup. Excellent performers in every line. Great teamwork.

The main problem of Everton is their colossal instability. One week, the team can defeat any of the leaders, and the next one it would lose points in a match with the middling team or even an outsider. Because of this, the Toffees lacked important points last season and failed to finish in the European Cup zone, despite the fact that they had a good final part of the season.

Now, you can monitor results of all matches from around the world thanks to all today livescores. The professionals pay close attention to the English Premier League here, so you will always be at the forefront of the latest news and will be able to track the results of matches featuring Everton.

It is quite possible that the previous season was necessary for the team to play along, because it was then that the club had a number of iconic newcomers: Mina, Richarlison (who won Copa America this summer with the Brazilian national team), Andre Gomes, and Bernard. Now, the Toffees have established great teamwork, which should have a positive impact on their results in the long run.

However, it is hardly possible for them to fight against someone from the top-6 in the long run. Most likely, their direct competitors will be Leicester and Wolverhampton. These teams were located next to the Toffees in the standings at the end of the previous season.

However, it is hardly possible for them to fight against someone from the top-6 in the long run. Most likely, their direct competitors will be Leicester and Wolverhampton. These teams were located next to the Toffees in the standings at the end of the previous season.