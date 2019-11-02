The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammed Bello, has said that all illegal car parks would be closed in order to reduce alarming rate of crime and criminals in FCT.

Bello said this during an advocacy visit to the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister stated that influx of too many vehicles in the FCT had frustrated the city plan for Abuja, the increase of crime rate.

According to Bello, , “Criminality has increased just like vehicles have increased in the FCT. Therefore, all illegal motor parks will be closed to ensure safety.

“Designated areas for tricycles will be highly restricted. They will only be allowed in estates. They will be banned in Asokoro and the Life Camp.

ALSO READ Engineering highest provider of employment opportunities – Don



“All these are in the law but they are not being implemented and we have to start implementing them. Advocacy will be carried out. With it, additional pedestrian bridges will be built.”

The FRSC boss, Dr Oyeyemi, also disclosed that colour-coding taxis would address the incidence of “one-chance robbery.”

Oyeyemi, added that the use of unpainted vehicles as taxis and the accompanying security risks were parts of the challenges facing road traffic management.

He said, “The FCT is one of the international gateways to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As the capital city and seat of power, Abuja is host to foreign missions, international personalities and business interest.

“The political, economic and administrative activities are of strategic importance to the nation, which necessitates the influx of people with a relative increase in road traffic volume.

“The city is currently bedevilled by traffic congestion arising from non-compliance with road traffic regulations by some motorists as well as other road users.”

The corps marshal said the success of the initiative could best be carried out with the right number of personnel and logistics support by other security agencies.