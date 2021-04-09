‘All hands must be on deck to salvage Nigeria’ — Daily Times Nigeria

By Gabriel Omonhinmin

The traditional ruler of Ile-Oluji Kingdom in Ondo State, South West Nigeria, His Royal Majesty, Oba Julius Oluwole Adetimehin, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC government to exercise caution and extreme care in the handling of affairs in country.

According to him, “if the right steps and right things are done, with fairness, equity and justice, Nigeria will continue to remain as one united and indivisible country where no man is oppressed and where peace and love reigns.”

He stressed that “The unnecessary tension and acrimony, which has become pervasive in the country, is as a result of the poor handling of the country’s affairs so far.

From all indications, most of the crisis, have become heightened due to the irresponsible acts and body language of some of the appointees of the Federal Government, who instead of using their positions to promote unity and cohesion, and helping to do everything within their powers to help Mr. President in the task of administering and moving the country forward, they are more interested in their individual personal gains and what goes to their tribes and regions, which is not good for a country like Nigeria.

He continued, “Nobody is perfect except God. The President is a human being, like kings, Obas, Emirs and Ezes often times, the President needs help and genuine advise, not sycophancy as it is the case, with most government appointees today.

For example, if a traditional ruler is at peace with his subjects and doing very well in the day to day running of his domain, he must be getting good and impartial advice from the people, who are meant to advise him.

This is also the case with governments at all levels. Oba Julius Oluwole Adetimehin, who will be marking his six years anniversary on the throne on June 10th 2021, spoke exclusively with Palace Watch, stressing that what unite us as Nigerians far outweighs what divide us as a people of this great country, if people in government chooses to do what is right and takes the progress of their country to heart, all will, be well with Nigeria.

He maintained, “agreed that it is Mr. President and His Vice President that put themselves forward for elections, but just because they can’t be everywhere, that was why the constitution provides that they appoint Ministers and Special Advisers to assist them in the task of administering the country, truth must be told therefore, while some Ministers and Advisers are doing their very best in assisting the government in steering the ship of state properly, majority of these appointees, are busy playing ethnic and regional cards while a negligible few are out rightly reckless in their utterances, which is not supposed to be, thus defeating the essence of governance.

The Jegun Olu-Ekun and Paramount Ruler of Ile-Oluji Kingdom, Ondo State, said as traditional rulers we are in a better position to assess the feelings of the people and to tell the government the truth.

Because, if this is not done, when crises erupt God forbids, it is the traditional rulers that first bears the brunt of such crises, because he is the one, the indigenes and non-indigenes residing in his domains will first run to for a possible solution.

He explained that, to make the task of governance at the center easier and affordable, it is about time Nigeria devolves power at the center. Restructuring and the true practice of Federalism at this particular point of our national development will not be a bad idea.

If enough and adequate powers are devolved to states and local governments in the Federation, states, local governments and people of these areas will be in a position to realize their true potentials.

Instead of waiting every month to go to Abuja to share revenue at the center, states and local governments administrators who want to survive, will devise ways and means to sustain their administration where they are in charge, therefore making the job of the President very easy, thus all the unnecessary tensions and rancor arising from the way and manner the center is being run, will no longer be there.

The Jagun Olu-Ekun and Paramount Ruler of Ile-Oluji Kingdom in Ondo State, stressed, “Despite the large concentration of Fulanis from Ilorin in Kwara State in my domain, we have not had a single herdsmen farmers clash, why?

Because, we decided to approach this particular issue with common sense and fairness. We called the leadership of the Fulanis in my area to a meeting, where we sat with them and looked at the best practicable ways of handling this issue without resulting in unnecessary crisis.

One, these set of Fulanis are Nigerians, who are free to reside and do their business or businesses according to the laid down laws of the state where they are resident.

Two, for centuries now, they have been living with us, they have been law abiding, we even inter-marry.

The children they gave birth to in my domain, know no other place as home other than Ile-Oluji. They therefore, can’t afford to rupture the peace of the place where they live and do their daily businesses.

We therefore, agreed when a strange Fulani whom they cannot vouch for, nor trace where he or she is coming from enters my domain, the Arodo leader of the Fulanis in that area should immediately report such a case or cases to my palace for prompt action.

This has worked magic, as most indigenous Fulanis are peace loving and law abiding as they are no criminals.

The Fulanis masquerading as herdsmen, who are committing these atrocities across the country are foreigners.

The Federal Government should not hesitate to flush them out of the country as they are deliberately damaging the image of the good Fulanis, who have lived with us here for centuries.

For example, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State, was deliberately reported out of context, when it was alleged that he gave the Fulanis in Ondo State quit notice to leave.

The Governor as a very senior lawyer could not have made such a mistake. All that I know he said and insisted upon, is that all Fulanis, who are resident in most Ondo Forest, who are unknown to the leaderships of the local Fulanis in Ondo State, should come and register with their leaders in the state, so that, they could be properly accounted for, whenever such a need arises.

The intention of the Governor as far as I know, was not to intimidate nor victimize the Fulanis in this area of the country.

It was to account for their welfare and well-being as citizens of Nigeria. Which is a good and proper thing to do by any responsible and responsive government. The action was not to witch hunt anybody.

As we speak, we now have the security outfit known as ‘Amotekun’ in Ondo state. To help make Amotekun efficient and effective in IleOluji, we have decided to establish a Security Trust Fund to assist in the day to day running of all security concerns in my domain.

Because of the effective nature of security architecture in Ile-Oluji, during the SARS uprising across the country, especially in Ondo state, Ile-Oluji was not affected. Just because, we have our youths under firm control here.

Immediately after this national crisis, we were able to get about 500 cultist operating in these areas to renounce cultism.

This set the template for other domains who decided to follow the foot-steps of Ile-Oluji in this regard.

At the height of Covid-19 pandemic crisis, which brought down the economy of most countries, as you might be aware, the ordinary citizens and the local government system across the country were the most hard hit, we as Ile-Oluji people still found unique ways of surviving the pandemic, in spite of the resultant inflation and financial squeeze, which is still biting very hard up till now, my people are still finding ways of surviving, doing legitimate jobs and earning their daily living legitimately.

With regard to the execution of projects in Ile-Oluji, I must seize this opportunity to thank the sons and daughters of Ile-Oluji at home and in diaspora, who have been very patriotic.

Despite the hardship resulting from the pandemic, they have not at all disappointed me, as they have been very useful in the area of community self-help. In view of the prevailing circumstances, we shall be celebrating my 6th year anniversary on the throne on a very low key.

We have reasons to be thankful for being alive, and made some progress in spite of the very difficult economic situation globally