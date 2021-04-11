All Chinese schools now have access to Internet — Daily Times Nigeria

All Chinese schools now have full access to the Internet, and 95.2 percent of them are equipped with multi-media classrooms, according to a senior official with China’s Ministry of Education (MOE).

The country has been constantly accelerating informationization of teaching, and sees it as underpinning the modernization of education, said Zhong Denghua, vice minister of the MOE, at a virtual conference attended by ministers of education on the E9 Digital Learning Initiative jointly held by UNESCO and Bangladesh on April 6.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, online courses thrived across the country as a way to ensure normal teaching activities, said Zhong, adding that nearly 300 million teachers and students had learnt or taught online while the epidemic kept them out of school.

Zhong told the conference that China has joined hands with the international community to fight the pandemic, actively sharing its own anti-epidemic experience and online education resources with a number of developing countries.

He stressed that along with the new technological revolution and industrial transformation, education is bound to undergo revolutionary changes, adding that China is willing to join hands with other countries in sharing new technologies in education and teaching resources in order to build a better world.