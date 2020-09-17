By Ukpono Ukpong

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has assured that the N640 million abandoned office complex of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board would soon be completed.

The minister who gave the assurance while on an assessment tour of the project, however, lamented that the 5 story building located at Kaura district of Abuja has only advanced to 20 percent completion since its commencement in 2015.

She noted that the project falls within the category of one of the abandoned projects in the Federal Capital Territory that needs urgent attention.

“This practically falls into one of the cases of abandoned projects and as we all know, Mr. President’s commitment from the beginning of this administration is to ensure that we complete all abandoned projects.

“We will continue to do our best to enable the contractor to do the needful.

A lot of resources have been committed to this structure and abandoning it at this stage of completion only leads to wastage of government resources.

So we will see what we can do, and I am happy the contractor has returned to site with a renewed vigour.

“Apparently, even in the budget we can say that it is a priority, but let us see the enthusiasm, the capacity of the contractor to do the needful, because the project requires a budgetary provision to bring it to a logical conclusion.”

The minister also promised that the administration would ensure that genuine contractors are paid on the level of work done.

Earlier in his remarks, the Managing Director of Berdotez Associates Limited, Engr. Ejike Amu-Nnadi, assured the minister that the project would be completed in 20 months.

While thanking the minister for the political will demonstrated so far, Amu-Nnadi, reiterated the commitment of his firm to deliver quality job of international repute.

“We have received a lot of boost and commitment from the present administration that is why we have the confidence to keep investing.

This is a very huge project and it is an institutional project of international repute.

“We have committed ourselves to diligence at work and steadfastness to make sure that we achieve the 20 months timeline.

In accordance with our programme of work, we should have rounded up this project. We need your support, commitment and anything that can speed up this project.