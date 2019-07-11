Alibaba has lashed out at women defending Senator Elisha Abbo, days after the Nigerian police started off his prosecution over the assault incident as a sex toy shop in Abuja.

The ace comedian stated that the women supporting the senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district in the wake of the assault incident, are the reason

why women get treated anyhow. Alibaba added that such women go on to defend rape, molestation, marginalization and even the people behind human trafficking and sex slave rackets.

He wrote; Some women are the reasons women are treated anyhow. They will defend rape, molestation, marginalization, even be the people behind human trafficking and sex slave rackets.

They will hate on their fellow women… who are doing well. Cook up reason for such women’s success, just to make nonsense if their success. They will rather give a job they know a woman can do better than any man, just so the woman doesn’t become outstanding.

They will cover up a Rape, because of the damage it will do to the family. Fear some women ooo