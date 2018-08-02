Alhassan resigns as Buhari okays request to contest Taraba guber

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, has resigned her appointment in order to enable her contest the 2019 governorship election in Taraba State.

The development was confirmed by President Muhammadu Buhari while acknowledging acceptance of Alhassan’s notification in a letter conveyed to her dated July 27, 2018.

But Buhari raised a condition of supporting Alhassan so long as she vies on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Alhassan had last September vowed that she would not support Buhari’s second term ambition on the grounds that Buhari had promised to serve only one term.

She also claimed that she would only support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Abubakar who was at that time in the APC has now defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Alhassan was the APC candidate in the 2015 governorship election and lost it by the whiskers.

In his acceptance of her resignation letter, Buhari said: I have today received your letter notifying me of your intention to contest for the governorship of Taraba State in the 2019 election.

Let me thank you on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians for your services as minister under this administration. I note with passion your past contribution to our great party APC during and after the 2015 elections.

As you are aware I am totally committed to free and fair elections. Our policy is to support all APC candidates. I wish you well in your ambition to be governor of your state.

Rest assured that all security agencies as well as INEC will have my full support to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in 2019.