ALGON Tussle: Court restrains factional leaders from interfering in Association affairs

An Abuja Federal High Court has restrained the chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Alabi Akolade David and other members of his faction of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) from parading themselves as leaders of the association.

The court also ordered the faction to refrain from taking further action, steps and proceedings relating to the resolution of the ALGON’s General Assembly held on 24th March, 2021, or any other day during the pendency of the suit.

Other parties restrained by the court order include the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, Inspector General of Police and one Mrs Binta Abdullahi Bello from interfering in the affairs of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

The order followed the adoption of a motion ex-parte deposed to by Mohammed Inulin Abubakar on behalf of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the ALGON.

The court in an order by Justice I.E Ekwo further restrained the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Alkali Baba to stay action relating to any form of support on the conduct of ALGON’s general assembly slated for any day pending the determination of the suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/370/2021.

The order particularly retrained both the AGF and the IGP and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) from giving any form of support to Alabi Akolade David and Binta Abdullahi Bello who claimed to be factional leaders of ALGON.

The court also directed both Mrs Bello and Alabi Kolade to produce and file certified true copies of all documentation relating to their appointments, removal from office, the inauguration of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) for ALGON and the purported General Assembly called by them on 24th March 2021 or any other day during the subsistence of the suit